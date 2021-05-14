StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.81

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 99380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

