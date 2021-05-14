Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Buy

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

