Stifel Nicolaus Raises Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target to $40.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
