Stifel Nicolaus Raises Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target to $40.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

