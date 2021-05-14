Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.46.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $370.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.70 and a 200-day moving average of $311.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

