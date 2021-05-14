Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 56 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,320,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 151,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

