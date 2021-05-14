Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $25.91 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

