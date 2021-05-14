Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

