Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 818,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,195. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

