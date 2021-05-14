State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,411 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Pegasystems stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.