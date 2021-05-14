State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LGIH. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH opened at $172.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

