State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

