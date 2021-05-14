State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

