State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

