State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.88 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.