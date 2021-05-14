State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.