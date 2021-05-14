State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

RH stock opened at $629.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $138.42 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

