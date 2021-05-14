State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

