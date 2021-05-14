Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

