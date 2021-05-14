Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

