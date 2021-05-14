Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.700-11.000 EPS.

NYSE:SWK traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,275. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

