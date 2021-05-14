Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.