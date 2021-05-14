StableXSwap (STAX) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $13,830.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.16 or 1.00023481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00249128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

