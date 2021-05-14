SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

