SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

