Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $217.07 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.07.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

