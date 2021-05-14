Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.
Shares of SPR stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.