Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

