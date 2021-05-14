Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

