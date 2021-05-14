Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 220 ($2.87) on Friday, reaching £120.75 ($157.76). 19,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of £118.91 and a 200-day moving average of £114.88. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a twelve month high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.