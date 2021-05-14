Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,244. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,173 shares of company stock valued at $371,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.