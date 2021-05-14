SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Decreased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,285.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 241,751 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

