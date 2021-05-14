SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.80. SpartanNash shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 227.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

