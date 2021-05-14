Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been assigned a C$7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDE. Eight Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.53.

SDE opened at C$4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.95.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

