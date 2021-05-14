Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
NYSE:SOR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.
Source Capital Company Profile
