Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:SOR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

