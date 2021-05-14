Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) EVP Rodger D. Fuller Sells 7,204 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SON traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

