Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Holdings Trimmed by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

