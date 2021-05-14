SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 908.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 123.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

