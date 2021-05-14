SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,155. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

