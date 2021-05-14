Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.