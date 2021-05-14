SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $17.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

