Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249,132 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249,132 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

