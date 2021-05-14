Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

