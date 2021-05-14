Skylands Capital LLC Sells 575 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

