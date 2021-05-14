Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,730 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

