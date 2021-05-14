Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 7,490 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 8.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

