Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

