Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

