Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 518,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWW opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

POWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

