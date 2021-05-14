Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

