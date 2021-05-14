Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 19,842,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,786,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

