Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Reaches $300,521.17

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $300,521.17 and approximately $167.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,799,484 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

